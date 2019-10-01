WASECA — A 30-year-old bicyclist died when he was struck by an SUV Tuesday morning north of Waseca, authorities said.
Anthony Michael Hodges, of Waseca, was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of Highway 13 at 6:40 a.m. when the crash happened, the State Patrol said.
Cynthia Jo Newman, 23, of Waseca, was driving a northbound 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada when she struck the bicycle, the patrol said.
The pavement was wet at the time and no alcohol was involved, the report said.
Hodges was not wearing a helmet.
