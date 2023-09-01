KASOTA — Authorities have identified the two people who died in a motorcycle-van crash at a Kasota intersection Monday evening.
Russell Henry Kewatt, 62, of Mankato, was driving a motorcycle on Rabbit Road and was at the intersection with Hill Street when the motorcycle and a mini-van collided.
Kewatt and his passenger, Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, 29, of Mankato, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Neither were wearing helmets, deputies said.
The driver of the mini-van, Linda Vogel, 74, of Mankato, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
The motorcycle had been heading west on Hill Street and Vogel had been attempting a left hand turn from southbound Rabbit Road to eastbound Hill Street, when the motorcycle and the van crashed, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.