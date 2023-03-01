EAGLE LAKE — Authorities have released the names of occupants in a large truck with a fixed trailer and a pickup that crashed Tuesday morning at an intersection between Eagle Lake and Madison Lake.
Charles Roy Ramy, 43, of Mankato, was driving a 2009 Freightliner straight truck west on Highway 60 at 11:38 a.m. when he attempted a left turn to eastbound Highway 14, according to the State Patrol. The semi and an eastbound 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Vernon David Krienke, 72, of Waterville, crashed in the intersection.
Vernon Krienke and his passenger, Cynthia Irene Krienke, 70, of Waterville, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
Ramey was not injured. Neither was his passenger, Evan Kane Wurz, 25, of Mountain Lake.
Road conditions were dry, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.