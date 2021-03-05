MANKATO — Two young men have been charged and a third was cited in a car theft and gun threat in Mankato and high-speed chase that ended in Janesville Thursday.
Devin Dion Tillman, 19, of Mankato, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of aiding and abetting robbery, assault, vehicle theft, aiding and abetting vehicle theft and fleeing police in a vehicle, as well as misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
Pilee Kong Gatwach, 22, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of vehicle theft, and aiding and abetting robbery, assault and theft, and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
Walter DeAngelo Thomas Green, 21, of Mankato, was cited for fleeing police on foot.
According to the charging documents:
A man left his BMW running while he went into a business at 340 Stadium Road in Mankato around 1 p.m. Thursday. He saw Gatwach drive off in his car and chased after it. Tillman ran to the car and pointed a pistol at the owner before getting into the car.
The owner of the BMW hid behind another vehicle and called 911 while his car sped off.
Surveillance video from two cameras in the area corroborate the owner's account.
Green told authorities he then got picked up and Tillman got into the driver's seat at that time. He said he did not know why they were being chased after a police officer located them on Highway 22.
Tillman ran a red light before getting onto Highway 14, where he went up to 130 mph and went on the shoulder to pass vehicles. He got off the highway and sped through Janesville going up to 60 mph. He drove through a residential yard and crashed down a ravine embankment.
The three occupants all got out and ran but were apprehended.
A loaded 9 mm gun was found near the crash site.
Gatwach has multiple prior misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor criminal convictions. He also has multiple pending charges, including for allegedly stealing a car from outside a Mankato convenience store last fall.
Tillman does not have any criminal history in Minnesota.
