MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety has released the names and recommended charges for three young men involved in a car theft and gun threat in Mankato and high-speed chase that ended in Janesville Thursday.
Devin Dion Tillman, 19, of Mankato, is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail on recommended charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, threats, firearms violations, fleeing police in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and possession of stolen property.
Pilee Kong Gatwach, 22, of Mankato, is in jail on recommended charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and fleeing on foot.
Walter DeAngelo Thomas Green, 21, of Mankato, was cited for fleeing police on foot and released.
The men were caught after crashing in a Janesville neighborhood during a chase Thursday afternoon, police say. The chase was preceded by a report of a vehicle theft outside a business on 340 Stadium Road in Mankato. The car's owner said a gun was pointed at him when he chased after his car.
Charges could be filed as soon as this afternoon.
