ST. PETER — A 75-year-old Belle Plaine woman was injured when two vehicles crashed near an intersection on the north edge of St. Peter Tuesday afternoon.

Sharon Lee Nagel was driving a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala on Highway 169 at 12:48 p.m. when the car and a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Malibu collided in the highway's left-turn lane to Saint Julien Street, the State Patrol said.

Nagel's non-life-threatening injuries were treated at the scene. The Malibu's driver, Mikayla Josephine Dolan, 26, of St. Paul, was not injured, the patrol said.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you