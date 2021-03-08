MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday was Blue Earth County's 36th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The Blue Earth County resident was in their early 40s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among the youngest area residents to die from the illness.
South-central Minnesota is now up to 215 COVID deaths during the pandemic, with Blue Earth County's 36 being the third most among the nine area counties.
The latest death was among six confirmed statewide Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,556.
Area counties also combined for 40 new COVID cases Monday. It's a drop in cases from higher totals over the previous five days.
Blue Earth County's 21 new cases were the most in the region, followed by five in Nicollet County. All nine counties had at least one new case.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
Blue Earth County — 21
Nicollet County — 5
Brown County — 4
Waseca County — 3
Watonwan County — 2
Faribault County — 2
Le Sueur County — 1
Sibley County — 1
Martin County — 1
Statewide, Minnesota’s COVID vaccination pace continues to quicken, enough so that the state is likely to soon reach a key threshold — at least 70% of people age 65 and older getting at least their first dose.
Officials once hoped to reach that goal by the end of March. But the current trajectory shows it may happen Wednesday, speeding the timeline for when any Minnesotan can get a shot.
Sixty-six percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot currently, according to Monday’s health department report.
Once the 65-and-older milestone is reached, Minnesota will widen vaccination eligibility to people with underlying health conditions and workplace exposure risk, including some 45,000 employees working at Minnesota food processing plants.
State public health leaders have said for weeks that they’d be ready to ramp up when they got more supply. With more than 127,000 doses expected this week in Minnesota, the moment appears to have arrived.
Monday’s data showed about 42,000 new vaccinations. The seven-day trend is running at more than 40,000 shots daily.
The health department on Monday reported more than 590,000 people — 10.6% of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations, while nearly 1.1 million — about 19.3% — had received at least one dose.
In south-central Minnesota, 24,082 people — 10.4% of the population — have completed their vaccinations. A total of 46,673 people — 20.1% of the population — received at least one dose.
Minnesota ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC also delivered some encouraging guidance Monday, saying people who are fully vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
As the pace of vaccinations gains traction, Minnesota’s COVID numbers show disease conditions continue to be mostly stable.
Hospitalization rates remain at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases. There were 223 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota as of Sunday; 46 needed intensive care.
Known, active cases came in at 7,071 on Monday, continuing a trend that’s held steady through February and remains down dramatically from late November and early December.
Daily death counts had been ticking up last week before slipping back into single digits Sunday and Monday.
