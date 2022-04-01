MANKATO — Mankato police are investigating a reported bomb threat at Minnesota State University.
MSU sent out an emergency text alert and email Friday morning stating an April 1 bomb threat had been made for Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center.
Both buildings were searched and no bomb was found, according to an update email from MSU President Edward Inch to students and staff.
"This morning, the University sent a Star Alert message alerting you of bomb threats made for Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center," he stated. "Mankato Public Safety has searched those buildings and no imminent threat was found."
The university closed Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center out of an abundance of caution, he added. An update sent out Friday afternoon stated the buildings would reopen after "Mankato Public Safety determined the bomb threat no longer exists."
In-person classes in the buildings were canceled. An email from Brian Martensen, interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, stated instructors should let students know if classes will be held remotely.
There was no indication other buildings were impacted, and classes and work resumed elsewhere on campus.
Inch's email directed staff and students to resources for support, including MSU's counseling center.
The original report of a bomb threat came in at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety's call logs.
Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel confirmed the bomb threat during a briefing Friday. He said the investigation was ongoing and no one was in custody.
University security is asking anyone with information on the threat to call 507-389-2111.
