Police lights

MANKATO — Law enforcement officers arrested a burglary and assault suspect Tuesday after a search near the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato.

The suspect reportedly burglarized an occupied home early Tuesday, assaulted someone and stole a vehicle, according to a Blue Earth Sheriff's Office release. The vehicle was found in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato, and officers apprehended the suspect without incident in an unoccupied residence on 561st Avenue.

The victim didn't sustain life-threatening injuries, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan. Charges are pending against the suspect.

The search focused on the river area between County Roads 1 and 16. Residents were asked to lock up vehicles and residences and avoid approaching the suspect. 

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video