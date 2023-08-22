MANKATO — Law enforcement officers arrested a burglary and assault suspect Tuesday after a search near the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato.
The suspect reportedly burglarized an occupied home early Tuesday, assaulted someone and stole a vehicle, according to a Blue Earth Sheriff's Office release. The vehicle was found in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato, and officers apprehended the suspect without incident in an unoccupied residence on 561st Avenue.
The victim didn't sustain life-threatening injuries, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan. Charges are pending against the suspect.
The search focused on the river area between County Roads 1 and 16. Residents were asked to lock up vehicles and residences and avoid approaching the suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.