MANKATO — To the relief of golfers, a new executive order issued Friday by Gov. Tim Walz will allow courses and ranges to open beginning Saturday.
Golfing had been restricted along with a host of other outdoor recreation to curb the spread of COVID-19. Bait shops, shooting ranges and dock installation businesses are among the other facilities able to reopen.
As they busily took calls for weekend tee times Friday, golf course managers said they’re relieved the season can start.
“We’re sure happy to hear the governor has heard the calls of the golf community,” said Dave Torbenson, director of golf at Mankato Golf Club. “This is a sport and game that can be helpful to everyone's psyche and can be done in a safe way.”
A nice weather forecast for the weekend prompted calls to pour in at golf courses. Torbenson’s office and cellphones rang consistently since around 7 a.m. with people hoping to golf.
The golf club was ready to go as soon as it got the green light, as were other courses in the area. Brittany Linder, owner of Terrace View and Minneopa, said she’ll be happy to get the season going with added precautions in place.
“I had a feeling he’d open courses sooner than everything else, so it was a matter of when,” she said. “I’m excited and ready to go.”
Walz’s executive order advises people to maintain 6-foot social distancing, avoid crowds and stay close to home.
“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he stated in a release. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
Linder, Torbenson and Mike Thomas, general manager at North Links, all said their courses will have processes in place to limit close contact. There will be zero-touch transactions, no rakes in the bunkers, no ball washers and no carts, among other changes.
Clubhouses also will remain closed, as the order doesn’t allow “indoor facilities associated with outdoor recreational facilities” to open. Thomas called the governor’s order a step in the right direction but pointed out it’ll be tough for courses to bring in enough revenue if cart rentals, food and beverage sales, banquets and weddings aren’t allowed.
“It’s gonna be great to be open, but without all those other sales it’s going to be a challenging business climate,” he said.
Spreading out tee times, while a good way to keep people farther apart, also could limit how many golfers courses can schedule throughout the day. The order doesn’t get too specific on how golf courses should handle tee times, the size of groupings, and other considerations, so course managers will be tasked with establishing conditions they deem safe.
Compared to other activities, golf being an outdoors, non-contact sport makes it a little easier to keep people a safe distance apart. Linder expressed confidence courses will be able to safely handle it.
“I don’t see it being too big of an issue,” she said. “We’re going to take precautions so we can keep people safe and healthy.”
