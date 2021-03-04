MANKATO — Three suspects are in custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle and pointed a gun at the vehicle's owner near Minnesota State University, then led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Janesville.
No one was injured in the incident that started around 1 p.m. at 340 Stadium Road.
The owner of a vehicle reported he left his car running while he went into a business, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The car's owner said he saw a man driving away in his car, and he chased after it.
The car stopped briefly and another man got in as the owner said he caught up with them. One of the men in the car then pointed a gun at him, the owner said.
Police officers spotted the car a short time later on Highway 22 and a pursuit began as the car got onto Highway 14.
The chase reached a speed of 130 mph, according to scanner transmissions during the pursuit. The car exited into Janesville and crashed into a ravine, according to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the pursuit along with five other area law enforcement agencies.
Three occupants got out of the car and ran. They were all caught after a short foot pursuit.
The suspects' names are not being released pending further investigation.
A gun was found by a Nicollet County K-9 near the crash scene, Mankato police say.
MSU sent a text to students and staff during the incident warning of an "armed robbery" in the area and telling them to "find safe shelter immediately."
MSU sent a text shortly after that saying the people involved had "left the city of Mankato and there is no longer a threat to the campus community."
