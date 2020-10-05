Mankato house fire

Firefighters enter the upstairs apartment of a home on North Fifth St. after putting out a fire Monday morning.

 Pat Christman

MANKATO — Cigarette discards started a house fire Monday on North Fifth Street. 

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called to a house at 1016 N. Fifth St. around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters found flames on the second story. Occupants had escaped safely.

The fire started on a deck and spread to the second floor and the attic, according to a city news release. Firefighters put the fire out by about 10 a.m. 

Damage is estimated at $15,000. 

Monday afternoon investigators ruled the fire as accidental. Improper disposal of smoking materials is the suspected cause. 

The fire prompted the city to issue a reminder to smokers to use a sturdy ash tray filled with sand and soak cigarette discards in water before putting them in a trash can. 

