MANKATO — Cigarette discards started a house fire Monday on North Fifth Street.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called to a house at 1016 N. Fifth St. around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters found flames on the second story. Occupants had escaped safely.
The fire started on a deck and spread to the second floor and the attic, according to a city news release. Firefighters put the fire out by about 10 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $15,000.
Monday afternoon investigators ruled the fire as accidental. Improper disposal of smoking materials is the suspected cause.
The fire prompted the city to issue a reminder to smokers to use a sturdy ash tray filled with sand and soak cigarette discards in water before putting them in a trash can.
