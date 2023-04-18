MANKATO — A standoff in the Hilltop Lane/Hoffman Road area lasted well into the night after Mankato police asked residents in area to shelter in place about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday due to “shots fired.”
Police on the scene blocked off the road going into Hilltop Lane Apartments and the surrounding area about two blocks east toward East High School. Access to the apartments also was blocked.
Mankato police, Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement were on the scene along with a drone and a SWAT team with an armored truck.
All events at Mankato East High School were canceled for the evening, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page “due to a potential disturbance in the Hilltop Area.”
Parents were directed to pick up their students at East using the Highway 22 side of the school.
At 8 p.m. the city said the incident was still an “active situation” and people should continue to shelter in place with a further defined area of Hoffman Road and Victory Drive and Victory Drive and Marwood Drive surrounding the Hilltop Lane area.
Mankato Area Public Schools said it was in communication with police on the shelter in place status near Mankato East High School and Kennedy Elementary and would notify parents of developments through the usual channels.
