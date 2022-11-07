CLEVELAND — A house fire in Cleveland Monday destroyed the home.
Cleveland Fire Chief Brady Hahn said firefighters had determined no one was in the house at at 315 Second St.
Hahn said the home is a total loss. There were no injuries.
Hahn's department responded to the fire call to the house at about 11 a.m. Other departments assisted, including the Le Center and Kasota fire departments and River’s Edge ambulance.
The two-story house was built in the 1930s, Hahn said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
