The Free Press and MPR News
MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had no new COVID-19 deaths, but did have 297 new cases, in the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest update.
The region has averaged more than one confirmed COVID-19 death per day so far in October, adding up to 26 total through 19 days. It’s already the fourth most deadly month for the nine-county area since the pandemic began.
Minnesota did have 21 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 8,457.
The 297 new cases were confirmed over a multi-day period. There are no case updates on weekends, resulting in Tuesdays regularly having the highest case counts of the week.
Tuesday’s total was a decline from the 376 cases confirmed one week ago. Monday’s total also came in lower than the previous week, putting this week on track for another decline in new cases.
Cases dropped by 10% in the region last week, an encouraging development after a long period of sustained rises.
Statewide, the newest numbers offer the best hope in weeks that the worst of the current surge might be over.
Known, active cases fell to 19,224 in Tuesday’s data, the lowest count in nearly three weeks. The seven-day average of newly reported cases also fell to a nearly three-week low and is down significantly from last Tuesday.
The rate of COVID tests coming back positive dipped below 7%, according to MPR News calculations — higher than the 5% officials find concerning but down to its lowest point in two weeks.
Perhaps the most hopeful news: Hospitalizations ebbed from their recent highs.
After pushing up over 1,000, putting immense pressure on the state’s short-staffed care systems, hospitalizations showed a significant dip in Tuesday’s report. There are 950 people in Minnesota hospitals now with COVID; 246 need intensive care.
State public health leaders continue to emphasize that Minnesota is not out of the woods yet as they implore people to stay vigilant against the disease and get vaccinated if eligible.
Of the 297 new cases in south-central Minnesota, Blue Earth County accounted for 73 of them. All nine counties had at least nine.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Monday is as follows:
•Blue Earth County — 73
•Nicollet County — 45
•Martin County — 43
•Brown County — 42
•Faribault County — 27
•Waseca County — 23
•Sibley County — 20
•Le Sueur County — 15
•Watonwan County — 9
