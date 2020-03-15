WASECA — A Waseca County resident tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case in south-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the case Sunday, while raising statewide cases to 35 total.
The person in Waseca County is in their 40s and recently traveled overseas, said Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry.
"Waseca County affirms that this is an event they have been expecting, planning for, and are now ready to respond to as needed," she said. "Waseca County is a strong community, and has experience working together and caring for each other during stressful times.”
The Waseca resident is in self-containment and didn’t need to be hospitalized after the onset of symptoms Thursday. State health department investigators will look into any potential contacts the person had.
Waseca County Public Health, meanwhile, is recommending people practice social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading, Berry said.
“Our role is to continue to help our community to address it using the community mitigation strategies outlined by Gov. Walz,” she said. “We’re confident our community will rise to the challenge.”
The health department also announced Sunday three of the new cases in Ramsey, Hennepin and Dakota counties were spread through community transmission. The distinction means the cases weren’t linked to travel or a previously known exposure, setting the cases apart from previous ones in Minnesota.
“Today we are reporting three cases in which the individuals did not have a history of travel outside Minnesota and did not have any known exposures,” said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease division director, during a media briefing Sunday. “This is significant because it indicates we do have transmission in the community.”
She advised people older than 70 and people with underlying health conditions to stay home if at all possible. Anyone feeling sick should follow the same recommendations, Ehresmann said.
“If we’re going to attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19, we really need to have people stay home when sick,” she said. “That’s an imperative.”
Along with the positive cases, the health department has tested 1,422 patients as of Sunday afternoon. Nationwide cases topped 3,200 Sunday.
