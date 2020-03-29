ST. PAUL — COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota rose to nine Sunday, up from five reported on Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
One of the four new deaths was a person from Martin County, the second death for the county.
The total number of cases rose to 503, compared to 441 on Saturday. Some 39 patients were hospitalized and 252 no longer needed to be isolated.
There were two more cases reported in Martin County Sunday bringing the total to 21, one additional case in Blue Earth County for a total of eight. Other area counties had no new cases.
There were a total of 47 cases in South Central Minnesota on Sunday.
The four new deaths included three in Hennepin County — one person in their 50s with underlying medical conditions, and two others in their 80s or 90s. All three had connections to long-term care facilities.
The fourth was in southern Minnesota's Martin County; that person also was in their 80s or 90s but was not linked to a long-term care facility.
State officials said the five previously reported deaths linked to COVID-19 were people in their 70s and 80s with underlying medical conditions. Three had been living in group care facilities.
There now have been five confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Hennepin County, and two each in Ramsey and Martin counties.
COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 45 counties across the state, with Clearwater, Otter Tail, Douglas and Isanti counties reporting their first confirmed cases on Sunday. A case that had been reported in Hubbard County on Saturday was removed from the state tally on Sunday.
Officials have warned that coronavirus is more widespread in Minnesota than indicated by testing, given the limited supply of tests.
Hennepin County has the most cases of any county in Minnesota, with 171, followed by Olmsted at 47, Ramsey with 46 and Dakota with 39. Other counties reporting double-digit case totals include Washington (27), Martin (21), Anoka (17), Le Sueur (11), Mower (11) and St. Louis (10).
The state on Friday reported the deaths of two people who were living in senior living facilities. One of them was in Martin County, the first virus-related death in south-central Minnesota.
On a conference call with reporters on Sunday, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said seven of the nine deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19 occurred at assisted living facilities. As of Sunday, the virus has spread to 25 of those facilities in the state.
Malcolm said there continues to be a shortage of supplies for testing, with 17,700 people tested in Minnesota so far.
St. Louis County officials said one of the 10 people who tested positive in that county is hospitalized.
"We are seeing confirmed cases in both urban and rural parts of St. Louis County," Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County's public health division director, said in a news release. "We continue to assume there are more cases here than what is confirmed due to limited testing."
The Minnesota Department of Health reported that 39 people remained hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday, up from 31 on Saturday. Sixteen people are being treated in ICUs, up from 13 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.