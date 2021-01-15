MANKATO — Area counties had about 17% fewer new COVID-19 cases this week compared to the prior week.
The drop came after data released Thursday showed the counties also had their lowest combined COVID positivity rate since October. Both metrics are encouraging signs as state health experts warn of a potential resurgence of cases.
It hasn't happened yet in south-central Minnesota, where the nine counties had 455 new cases between Jan. 9-15, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They had 546 new cases the week before. The counties have alternated between rises and drops in new cases over the last four weeks.
Unlike most other days in January so far, there were no new COVID deaths confirmed in the nine-county region Friday. The health department did, however, confirm 33 more COVID deaths statewide.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,850.
This week's case counts in south-central Minnesota were lower despite testing rising in the region during a similar period. There were 5.6% more tests in the region in the week ending Wednesday than the week before.
The county with the biggest drop in new cases was Faribault County, going from 74 to 42. Nicollet County had a similar week with cases dropping from 73 to 53.
Blue Earth County had 130 new cases this week after having 150 last week, although testing was down 15.5% in the more recent week. The county's new case counts have fluctuated up and down over the last four weeks.
The other counties with lower case counts this week were Waseca, Le Sueur and Sibley counties. Sibley County also had the fewest new cases per 10,000 residents in the state this week.
Cases rose, however, in Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties. Brown and Martin had relatively small upticks, while Watonwan County's rise to 20 new cases was its highest total in a month.
Area counties also combined for 62 new cases Friday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
Blue Earth County — 23
Le Sueur County — 9
Faribault County — 6
Nicollet County — 5
Waseca County — 5
Watonwan County — 5
Martin County — 5
Brown County — 3
Sibley County — 1
Statewide, the latest health department update showed Minnesota remaining on relatively positive trend lines on a host of key COVID metrics, including new cases and hospitalizations.
Health officials on Friday reported 1,640 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease. There were also 612 people in the hospital with COVID, with 125 needing intensive care.
Hospitalizations have dropped by more than half over the past four weeks. The seven-day trend of new hospital admissions is down to levels not seen since late October.
Hospital admissions are now lower than they were on Nov. 1, but still above their Oct. 1 level.
While the improving trends look good following an awful November and December — when new cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked — public health leaders still don’t believe the state is in the clear. They believe another surge, originating from year-end holiday gatherings, is likely in the coming weeks.
Gov. Tim Walz has said his COVID experts remain worried about a February spike. On Monday, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm braced Minnesotans to see daily death and case counts trending higher again.
“We do expect to see cases go back up in Minnesota following the year-end holidays, and potentially just as a result of the winter wearing on and more indoor time and more gatherings,” Malcolm told reporters.
The cases reported Friday put Minnesota at 443,562 in the pandemic. Of those, about 95% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
