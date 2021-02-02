MANKATO — Six counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 38 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The relatively low number continued the trend of smaller daily totals from the end of January and the first day of February. Tuesday was an especially rare day in that three area counties — Waseca, Sibley and Watonwan — didn't have any new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties also had no newly reported deaths linked to COVID, although there were eight confirmed statewide.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,210. South-central Minnesota's toll remained at 197.
For new cases, Blue Earth County had the most with 12. Nicollet County had the next most with nine, followed by six each in Le Sueur and Brown counties.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
• Blue Earth County — 12
• Nicollet County — 9
• Le Sueur County — 6
• Brown County — 6
• Martin County — 3
• Faribault County — 2
The latest numbers came as state public health leaders pleaded for patience Tuesday over the pace of COVID vaccinations, saying it could take up to four months to vaccinate Minnesotans 65 and older given the current rate of vaccine shipments.
“We are getting Minnesotans vaccinated safely and quickly as supplies come to us,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Tuesday. But “we just don’t have enough vaccine and everyone is going to have to be patient.”
Her comments came hours after state health department data showed vaccinations had hit a speed bump — fewer than 6,400 vaccinations reported Tuesday following three days where daily vaccinations averaged close to 40,000.
While Tuesday’s number may turn out to be an anomaly, the data underscored the growing urgency being felt to get shots into arms. More than 447,000 Minnesotans received at least one dose of COVID vaccine as of Sunday, about 8.1% of the state’s population.
In south-central Minnesota, more than 17,000 residents in the nine-county region received their first doses as of Sunday, up from 11,275 a week ago. Second doses jumped over the last week as well, rising from 2,428 to 3,983.
The state’s federal vaccine allocation is rising. But given the current rate of shipments, Ehresmann said it would take 16 weeks to vaccinate Minnesotans age 65 and older along with the other priority populations that “we need to get through.”
She also warned people to be wary of phone scams that are now popping up, with people calling and offering to ship vaccine directly to residents or put them on a priority list for a fee. Those are all fraudulent.
“If they ask for your credit card, bank account or Social Security number … that’s a scam,” Ehresmann said.
Concerns continue to simmer over the speed of the effort — and the confusion it’s generated as people struggle to find out when and where they can get a shot.
A lottery system intended to distribute some vaccine to those 65 and older created a rush that officials couldn’t come close to meeting — more than 226,000 people signed up online and by phone last week for a chance at one of the roughly 8,000 to 9,000 doses available.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced more than 35,000 Minnesotans ages 65 and older will get a chance to be vaccinated this week at community vaccination sites but also at clinics and hospitals.
The state is also pushing ahead with several mass vaccination sites to go along with vaccine deliveries through pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals. This week, the state launched an online vaccine-finder website to help connect older Minnesotans to available supplies, but the site caused a surge that inundated some local providers.
Deb Keaveny, a McLeod County pharmacist, said Monday she’d been flooded with calls from people trying to schedule their vaccinations since the new state website went live. Store operators did not get a heads-up the site was running, and the vaccine isn't yet flowing to pharmacies like the one she runs.
“When are you getting the vaccine? When can we book an appointment?” she said, ticking off the questions she’s being asked but can’t answer. “I feel tough for the people that are calling us because we don’t have the answers because we didn’t know that was going to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.