MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's growth in COVID-19 case totals far outpaced upticks in testing over the last week.
Weekly testing and case data from the Minnesota Department of Health showed testing in the region's nine counties increased by about 30% between Sept. 16-23. New case totals, meanwhile, increased by 95% over the same time period.
The steep growth in cases caused the region's percentage of tests resulting in positive cases to rise from 4.9% to 7.4%.
The region's positivity rate had held steady at 4.9% over the previous two weeks. Sharp upticks in Waseca and Martin counties contributed to the higher rate regionwide.
Both counties have ongoing COVID outbreaks. Waseca's is linked to a prison in the county, while a funeral in Martin County has been linked to dozens of cases.
Nearly a third of all tests recorded in Waseca County resulted in positive cases between Sept. 16-23, according to the health department's data. The 33% positivity rate — 201 cases out of 608 tests — rose from 9.1% the week before and is the highest rate recorded in the region during any week since testing data became available in late June.
Waseca County had its first of two free testing days end at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A total of 384 tests were completed, although the health department's numbers are updated through 4 p.m. Wednesday so results from the free testing aren't likely to be included in the weekly numbers yet.
Martin County's positivity rate also spiked over the last week, rising from 8.5% to 18.1%. Testing rates rose by 61% in the most recent week, but new cases rose nearly four times faster at 241%.
Other counties with smaller increases in positivity rates included Blue Earth, Nicollet and Sibley. Blue Earth County's rate held steady with a slight rise from 4.98% to 5%.
Brown, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Faribault counties all had lower positivity rates than the week before. Watonwan County's rate remained high at 7.3%, down from 8.9% the week before.
All nine counties had newly confirmed COVID cases Thursday. Waseca County's 46 new cases were the most in the region.
The county's public health agency released info on the new cases showing 43 of the 46 are from corrections, meaning testing at the prison. Most results from the free testing aren't likely to be included in the numbers yet.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
Waseca County — 46
Martin County — 15
Blue Earth County — 12
Nicollet County — Five
Le Sueur County — Four
Faribault County — Four
Watonwan County — Two
Brown County — One
Sibley County — One
Statewide, Minnesota’s count of new active COVID-19 cases remains steeply on the upswing, with the health department reporting nearly 1,000 new infections Thursday. That jump, though, came with lots more testing than in prior days, which explains much of Thursday’s reported increase.
Community spread, where authorities can’t precisely pinpoint the origin, remains one of the major challenges for public health authorities in this current wave of infections. The number of active, confirmed COVID-19 cases hit pandemic highs on Thursday.
Three more deaths put Minnesota’s toll to 1,988. Among those who’ve died, about 72% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
The health department on Thursday also revamped how it reports data on COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Up until now, the department’s daily update has included the number of Minnesotans who are hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as those in intensive care.
Now, the agency will report the number of new admissions to hospitals and intensive care units each day. Data on how many beds are occupied will be provided on a weekly basis.
The new hospitalization data has also been changed to reflect the date a patient was actually admitted, rather than the date the hospitalization was reported to the department as before.
The numbers show admissions rising, especially among patients that don’t need intensive care.
