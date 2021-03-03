MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 49 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a jump from Tuesday's lower total.
Wednesdays typically have more new cases than the first two days of the workweek due to reporting lags from the weekend. This week has followed the familiar pattern.
Area counties again reported no new COVID deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The regional pandemic death toll remains at 212.
The health department reported 17 more COVID deaths statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,507.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases in south-central Minnesota with 19. Seven other counties had between two and six cases.
Only Sibley County didn't have any newly confirmed cases.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Waseca County — 6
- Nicollet County — 5
- Brown County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Faribault County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
Statewide, the health department reported about 32,000 new COVID vaccinations in Minnesota, nearly twice the number from last Wednesday. The seven-day trend is running at nearly 39,000 vaccinations a day now, the highest it’s been since vaccinations began in late December.
State public health leaders have said for weeks that they’d be ready to ramp up vaccinations when they got more supply. With the federal government now promising enough vaccine to inoculate every adult American by the end of May — two months earlier than expected — the table seems set.
About 16.7% of Minnesotans age 16 and older — more than 928,000 people — had received at least one dose as of Wednesday’s health department update, with about 8.7% completely vaccinated.
South-central Minnesota is running just behind the statewide percentage for first doses. About 16.5% of area residents received at least one dose as of Wednesday's update, equaling out to 38,393 people in total.
The second dose tally for the area is further behind the statewide progress. A total of 18,084 area residents received both doses, or 7.8% of the population.
The inoculation picture has brightened with the addition of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, which require only one shot. More than 45,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine should be distributed in Minnesota this week.
Public health authorities here view it as a game-changer in their efforts to inoculate Minnesotans quickly. Gov. Tim Walz was upbeat enough about the current situation that he told reporters Wednesday the Minnesota State Fair was within reach this year after COVID concerns canceled it in 2020.
“The brass ring is pretty grabbable with the State Fair,” this year, he said after highlighting the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a Minneapolis hospital. Activities for “June and beyond, those look pretty promising,” he added.
Walz said there will be a drop off in J&J supply following the initial shipment but that the state would be getting more shipments of other vaccines in the meantime and the J&J flow would resume in a few more weeks.
Fifty-four percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot currently, according to health department calculations. That’s important since officials have said the state will expand vaccination eligibility when 70% of that population gets a first dose.
Officials were expected to meet that goal by the end of March, but Walz on Wednesday said it will come faster than that.
Minnesota currently ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the vaccination pace picks up, Minnesota’s COVID numbers show the state remaining stable in a good way.
Hospitalization rates remain encouraging at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases. The health department reported 243 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID, with 57 needing intensive care, staying down at relatively low levels.
Known, active cases came in at 6,675, continuing a trend that stayed fairly stable through February and remains down dramatically from late November and early December, when active cases hovered around 50,000.
