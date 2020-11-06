MANKATO — A week of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota ended with another new daily record Friday and two more confirmed deaths.
New data showed the area's weekly positivity rate spiked up to 8.4% Thursday. For the week ending Friday, counties combined for 802 new cases compared to 426 the week before, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
It's an 88% increase in weekly cases and the highest total in any week during the pandemic so far.
Blue Earth County's 256 new cases this week were the most in south-central Minnesota. It had 116 cases the week before.
Brown County's case spike was even more dramatic. After having 49 new cases in the week of Oct. 24-30, it had 135 between Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
Most other counties followed similar patterns. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties each had 103 new cases, after having 69 and 57 the week prior, respectively.
Nicollet County also had two more COVID deaths confirmed Friday, bringing its pandemic death toll to 20 and the area's overall toll to 72. The residents were in their early 70s and mid-to-late 80s, according to the health department.
Waseca, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin counties all had smaller increases in raw case numbers, although their percent increases were fairly steep still.
Only Faribault County didn't have a sizable increase in new cases among south-central Minnesota counties. Faribault County had 37 cases each of the last two weeks and was also the only county in the area to have a dip in its positivity rate.
As for new cases confirmed on Friday alone, the counties combined for a record-high 188. The cases put a new peak on a week with already sky-high numbers.
The full list of new cases in area counties Friday:
- Blue Earth County — 56
- Brown County — 38
- Nicollet County — 24
- Le Sueur County — 22
- Martin County — 16
- Waseca County — 12
- Faribault County — 10
- Sibley County — Eight
- Watonwan County — Two
Statewide, it's been just as bad if not worse of a week for COVID. The health department on Friday reported 5,454 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease — a new one-day high and the first time that daily count has crossed 5,000. It was the fourth consecutive day of record new cases; 36 more people died, another grim daily record.
The uncontrolled spread is being driven now by Minnesotans’ informal gatherings and get-togethers with family and friends where it’s spread unknowingly by people who have the virus but do not have symptoms, officials say.
“Our behavior is driving this … literally thousands and thousands of small decisions happening around Minnesota that are the issue here,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday.
Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, implored Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance, stay home if you don’t feel well and take other measures to stop the spread.
“You have got to make changes,” said a clearly frustrated Ehresmann. “We really need people to take this seriously and make some changes.”
Friday’s reported record caseload surfaced with record testing. Still, the numbers offered a startling confirmation of the repeated warnings from public health authorities over the past month that the disease was spreading uncontrolled throughout the state.
About 1,000 people are in Minnesota hospital beds now from COVID-19, including more than 200 needing intensive care.
There’s increasing concern about the ability of hospitals to handle more. They were already full in the summer and fall from normal use, and the surge in COVID-19 patients is putting hospitals in the Twin Cities “near the top of their capacity,” Malcolm said. Staffing is becoming a challenge as more health care workers get sick, she added.
Minnesota’s confirmed some 25,000 new cases since last Friday. Of the 170,307 confirmed or probable cases identified in the pandemic to date, about 82% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The deaths reported Friday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,591. Among those who’ve died, about 69% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
