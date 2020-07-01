MANKATO — Blue Earth County and the surrounding region's new COVID-19 cases jumped again Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed another 18 new cases in the county. Six other counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 19 new cases.
Confirmed cases in the region have skyrocketed since clusters of exposures were identified in Mankato in late June.
More encouragingly, Minnesota's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward. At least 125 Minnesotans with COVID-19 needed care in intensive care units Wednesday, the lowest total since May 1.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Blue Earth County have risen since mid-June, however, according to county public health data. A total of 16 Blue Earth County residents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, up from 12 on June 16 — none of the four new hospitalizations required intensive care.
Two Blue Earth County residents have died after contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,445, with four new deaths confirmed Wednesday.
The full list of new cases in south-central Minnesota counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Nicollet County — Five
- Martin County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Watonwan County — Three
- Waseca County — One
- Brown County — One
Apart from the region's rise in new cases, state health officials reported 13 Minnesota children have been found to have a worrisome inflammatory condition believed to be related to COVID-19.
Multi-system inflammatory syndrome was confirmed in children who developed symptoms between mid-May and mid-June; their average age was 5, and most had no prior medical problems, said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist.
While the syndrome has proven deadly in New York, Lynfield said the Minnesota children have all survived, although eight required intensive care. Eleven of the 13 cases showed evidence of COVID-19 while the other two children had been exposed to the disease, she added.
Lynfield also broadly cautioned Minnesotans to brace for an ongoing coexistence with COVID-19.
Even when Minnesota gets to a “herd immunity” with COVID-19, research shows that immunity is not going to be as long-lasting as, say, measles.
Immunity may last for a period of months to a couple of years, Lynfield said.
“We will have to learn more about this," she said. "It does mean that this virus is going to be with us for a while. I know everybody is sick and tired of preventive measures and want to get back to normal, but it’s going to be awhile."
The latest news on the disease from state officials came hours after the health department reported statistics showing continued hopeful trends in deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Minnesota.
The average daily rate of deaths reported over the past 10 days has remained in single digits. The counts of people currently hospitalized — a closely watched metric as officials try to manage the spread of the disease — continue to flatten, with an overall downward trend the past few weeks.
Of the 36,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota during the pandemic, 87% of those infected have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Among those who’ve died, nearly 80% were living in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and nearly all had underlying health problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.