MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its first COVID-19 death in February confirmed Wednesday, a Blue Earth County resident.
The resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 24 COVID deaths reported statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 6,234.
Blue Earth County has had 34 deaths linked to the illness during the pandemic, while the nine-county region's overall total rose to 198.
COVID deaths have slowed in the nine-county region in recent weeks. After a high of 58 deaths linked to COVID in December, the toll dropped to 29 in January.
Area counties also combined for 26 newly confirmed COVID cases Wednesday. Cases have remained relatively low so far in February after a similarly encouraging end to January.
Six of the nine counties had newly confirmed cases, including 10 in Blue Earth County. The three without newly confirmed cases were Nicollet, Brown and Watonwan counties.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
• Blue Earth County — 10
• Martin County — 8
• Le Sueur County — 4
• Sibley County — 2
• Faribault County — 1
• Waseca County — 1
Statewide, Minnesota’s COVID trend lines continue to show the state on the right track — new cases, active caseloads and hospitalizations are all angling down. The pace of vaccination, though, remains frustrating.
The state health department on Wednesday reported 7,825 known, active cases — the lowest it’s been since late September and down significantly from late November when the count hovered around 50,000.
The numbers also continue to look good on hospitalizations — 379 Minnesotans were hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday, with 77 needing intensive care. Those ICU cases are at their lowest point since Sept. 18.
Minnesota has had 463,766 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 669 reported Wednesday. South-central Minnesota counties have had 19,107 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
As the disease metrics improve, however, vaccinations continue to lag this week following last week’s jump. It’s not clear yet if the past few days are an anomaly.
On Tuesday, state officials said it could take up to four months to vaccinate Minnesotans 65 and older if the feds don’t deliver more vaccine faster; about 20% of that population has received at least their first dose. State health officials said Wednesday that most health care workers and many educators have also received shots.
In all, more than 458,000 Minnesotans received at least one dose of COVID vaccine as of Monday, about 8.3% of the state’s population. Eight of nine counties in south-central Minnesota have lower percentages than the statewide figure so far.
The percentage of residents receiving at least one dose ranges greatly from one county to the next. Nicollet County had the highest percentage in the region with 9.5% as of Monday, while Sibley County had the lowest with 5.9%.
Blue Earth County's 8.2% of residents with first doses is about in line with the statewide percentage, but behind most of the counties with similar populations. Crow Wing, Otter Tail and Clay counties have higher percentages than Blue Earth County, while Rice County — the closest geographically to Mankato — has a lower percentage.
Nicollet County's percent is also behind most of its peers with similar populations. Carlton, Polk and Becker counties had higher percentages, while Morrison had a lower percentage than Nicollet.
The full list of area counties ranked by the percent of residents with first doses is as follows:
• Nicollet County — 9.5%
• Blue Earth County — 8.2%
• Brown County — 7.8%
• Waseca County — 7%
• Faribault County — 6.9%
• Martin County — 6.9%
• Le Sueur County — 6.2%
• Watonwan County — 6.2%
• Sibley County — 5.9%
The percentages add up to 17,561 area residents with first doses as of Monday. A total of 4,140 residents have received second doses.
