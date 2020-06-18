MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident in their 70s died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's Thursday update.
The death is the county's 12th since the pandemic began. Nicollet County accounts for half of all COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota's nine counties.
Confirmed cases are also rising in the region, with 19 newly identified positives Thursday.
The 19 new cases come a day after the region had 18 new cases. The two-day increase is the sharpest rise in cases since late May, before more of the economy reopened.
At least two Mankato businesses announced temporary closures Wednesday after identifying a worker with COVID-19. The businesses had recently reopened at limited capacity. Rounders and the Wine Cafe announced they would close temporarily and follow health department guidelines.
South-central Minnesota's 19 new cases occurred in seven counties. The cases include:
• Seven in Watonwan County
• Three in Blue Earth County
• Three in Nicollet County
• Two in Brown County
• Two in Faribault County
• One in Sibley County
• One in Waseca County
The state's overall death toll rose by 19, the biggest increase since June 12. At least 1,344 Minnesotans have died after having the illness.
At the same time, the counts of people currently hospitalized (345) and in intensive care units (171) — two of the most closely watched measures of how Minnesota is managing the spread of the disease — remain at their lowest points in more than a month, continuing a hopeful, downward trend.
Intensive care capacity is “in about as good a situation as it could be at this point,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday.
ICU beds in the Twin Cities are still near high levels of use given the needs of COVID-19 patients along with cases not related to the disease. While there’s not a lot of slack in the system, the state is prepared, Malcolm said.
Among those who’ve died in the pandemic, some 80 percent were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, nearly all had underlying health problems. Health officials on Thursday issued guidance for outdoor visits at long-term care facilities, in addition to earlier guidelines on window visits.
Malcolm said while the coronavirus poses a health risk to residents, isolation is also a concern.
"Visitor restrictions, while intended to protect residents from infection, have been extremely challenging for residents and families, including so many of us, over these last several months,” she said during a Thursday briefing.
Visitors still must be screened for symptoms, and everyone has to wear masks and keep a minimum distance of 6 feet. Facilities are in charge of developing visitation hours and schedules, and they must have staff nearby and keep visitors from walking through facilities.
The new guidance is effective immediately. The state recommends those who want to visit residents, either through a window or outdoors, set up visits ahead of time through the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.