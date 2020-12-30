MANKATO — Three residents in south-central Minnesota counties died of COVID-19, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 55 in December.
The deaths occurred in two Brown County residents in their early 80s and a Faribault County resident in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Brown County's 32 total COVID deaths during the pandemic are more than any other county in south-central Minnesota.
Faribault County has had 11 total COVID deaths. The nine area counties combined for 165 deaths so far with December being the most deadly month yet.
Area counties also combined for 122 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. The uptick was significantly bigger than totals on Monday and Tuesday, which were down due to limited testing and reporting lags over the holiday weekend.
The full list of new cases by area county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Waseca County — 29
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Faribault County — 13
- Nicollet County — 9
- Sibley County — 7
- Martin County — 7
- Brown County — 6
- Watonwan County — 2
The three area deaths confirmed Wednesday were among 66 statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,262.
State officials also reported 2,019 new cases as a week of hope and uncertainty continued. The count of known, active cases in Minnesota continued to fall to near 12,000, a level not seen since late October, part of an overall slowdown in caseloads since their late November, early December peak.
Hospitalization trends have also improved significantly over the past two weeks. As of Tuesday, 926 people were in the hospital with COVID in Minnesota, with 207 needing intensive care. Both numbers are down by about half from their late November peaks.
Still, more than 2,800 Minnesotans have died from COVID complications during November and December. That’s more than half of all pandemic deaths, with December the deadliest month by far.
State health officials have warned that the improving picture could change dramatically if people don’t continue to heed mitigation strategies. They continue to implore people to wear masks in indoor gathering spaces, socially distance and take other measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
The cases reported Wednesday put Minnesota at 413,107 in the pandemic.
