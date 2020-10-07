MANKATO — Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Wednesday in south-central Minnesota raised the region's pandemic death toll to 60.
The deaths occurred in a Le Sueur County resident in their mid to late 70s and a Martin County resident in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Despite COVID-19 first being identified in south-central Minnesota nearly seven months ago, half of the region's 60 deaths during the pandemic were confirmed over the last eight weeks.
Martin County has now had 13 deaths linked to COVID, while Le Sueur County has had five. Nicollet County's 17 COVID deaths remain the most in the region.
All but one county in the region, Sibley, also had new COVID cases confirmed Wednesday.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — 15
- Le Sueur County — 11
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Martin County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Five
- Brown County — Three
- Watonwan County — Three
- Faribault County — Three
Statewide, Minnesota’s COVID-19 outbreak showed no signs of abating in new numbers released Wednesday, with 918 newly confirmed cases on relatively low testing. Fourteen more deaths pushed the state’s toll in the pandemic above 2,100.
The newest numbers follow seven consecutive days when average new daily case counts topped 1,000. The trend line of active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota remains at a record high in the pandemic.
Regionally, northern, southern and central Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.
Northern Minnesota, once by far the region least affected by the disease, has over the last week averaged the most cases per capita. Collectively, rural areas of Minnesota continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases.
In southwestern Minnesota, at least 75 cases have been traced to a late-August wedding in Lyon County that officials have previously described as the state’s largest single social spreader event. Thirty-nine cases have now been traced to a Martin County funeral, with one person hospitalized.
Southeastern Minnesota, specifically Winona, has been another hot spot as students return to college at Winona State and other schools. The problem has been compounded by similar outbreaks nearby across the Mississippi River at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
While Minnesota has seen its COVID-19 cases grow lately, the increase is small compared to other states in the Upper Midwest.
On Sept. 1, Minnesota was reporting around 140 new cases per million residents per day. This week, that figure is up around 185.
Wisconsin was seeing around 130 new cases per million residents per day on Sept. 1, similar to Minnesota. Today, that’s up to nearly 420 — more than three times higher.
Both North and South Dakota have similarly seen their cases per capita skyrocket far above Minnesota’s levels. This is true even though Minnesota has higher testing rates for COVID-19 than every state in the region but North Dakota.
By positivity rate, which controls for testing volume, Minnesota has by far the lowest rate in the Upper Midwest, around 5%, versus more than 20% for Wisconsin and South Dakota. Minnesota also has the lowest rates in the region for deaths and COVID-19 hospitalizations, controlling for population size.
