MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's weekly COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to its lowest point on record this week, continuing the area's gradual improvements since November's peak.
Nine area counties combined to have 3% of tests result in positive cases between Jan. 27-Feb. 3, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The rate was 3.7% during the previous week and as high as 15% when cases surged in mid-November.
This week's rate was the lowest recorded since county-level testing data first became available in late June 2020.
In contrast to this week's encouraging rates, however, a COVID death confirmed Thursday in Le Sueur County served as a grim reminder of how the pandemic is far from over. The death was the 199th linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota so far, 17 of them in Le Sueur County.
The most recent death occurred in a resident in their mid to late 60s, according to the health department. They were among 17 COVID deaths confirmed statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,251.
For positivity rates, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties helped fuel the nine-county region's lower numbers this week. The two most populous counties in the region each reached new lows for positivity rates, also placing them among the lowest 20 rates in the state.
Blue Earth County had a 22% bump in testing to go with an 8% drop in cases. Those two factors resulted in a 2% positivity rate, down from 2.7% the week before.
Nicollet County's testing essentially stayed the same week over week, but new cases dropped by 35%. Its positivity rate dropped from 3.2% to 2.1%.
Other drops occurred in Waseca and Sibley counties. Waseca County's dip from 6.3% last week to 3.5% this week was the biggest in the region, while Sibley County went from 3.9% to 2.7%.
Sibley County also had the fourth-lowest number of new cases per 10,000 residents in the state this week.
Health experts recommend areas achieve sustained 5% or lower positivity rates. Only Faribault County's 5.6% rate, up from 2.7%, topped that threshold in the region this week.
Despite the area's rosy overall outlook for rates this week, Faribault County was also among five counties where rates rose. The rises were minimal and/or occurred in the least populated counties, though, preventing them from causing the region's rate to rise.
Watonwan County's rise from 1.8% to 3.2% was the biggest, followed by the rise in Faribault County. The remaining three counties, Le Sueur, Brown and Martin, had minimal increases keeping each below 5%.
As for new cases confirmed Thursday, all nine area counties combined for 72 total, the biggest uptick in a week. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
• Brown County — 17
• Blue Earth County — 14
• Le Sueur County — 9
• Faribault County — 9
• Waseca County — 6
• Nicollet County — 5
• Martin County — 5
• Sibley County — 4
• Watonwan County — 3
Statewide, the latest COVID data continues to show Minnesota generally on the right track, with key metrics staying relatively steady. After an early-week stumble, vaccination counts are better but still not matching levels from last week.
Thursday’s health department report showed the disease trends angling in the right direction despite an uptick in new case counts and active caseloads. Known, active cases stand at 8,542, similar to early October levels and still down significantly from around 50,000 in late November.
Counts also continue to look good on hospitalizations — 369 Minnesotans were hospitalized with COVID as of Wednesday, with 82 needing intensive care. ICU cases remain at levels not seen since September.
The generally hopeful outlook is tempered now by concerns over new virus strains arriving in the United States. All three known new COVID variants have now been confirmed in the U.S., including two cases of the Brazilian strain and 16 of the U.K. variant in Minnesota.
Both Brazilian variant cases were from the same household, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield told reporters.
"It is not a surprise that we detected another case, but it underscores the need for continued vigilance,” she said.
State officials are also cautioning against big Super Bowl gatherings this Sunday.
“This is probably not the year to have a Super Bowl party, and fortunately we don’t have to feel bad because the Vikings aren’t in the Super Bowl,” said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. “With the pandemic ongoing, we would still be asking people to reconsider gatherings."
