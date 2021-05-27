MANKATO — From Mankato MoonDogs baseball tickets to $25 Visa cards to state parks passes, Gov. Tim Walz announced a range of incentives Thursday for Minnesotans who get the COVID-19 vaccine before July 1.
The rewards, which also include tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, are part of a new "Your Shot to Summer" incentive campaign by the state to jumpstart Minnesota's slowed vaccination pace.
Walz has set a goal to reach 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older being vaccinated by July. He said Thursday the incentives could help bring the numbers up.
"We believe that this is a good way to get some excitement back in it," he told reporters. "These are pretty nice things to have."
The first 100,000 Minnesotans to get vaccinated between today and July 1 will be able to pick one of nine rewards in all, with the full list of options being:
- Free ticket to a Mankato MoonDogs game during the 2021 season or another Northwoods League game in Rochester, Willmar, St. Cloud or Duluth.
- A $25 Visa card
- Two free tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair
- One free annual pass to Minnesota state parks
- Free fishing license effective through February 2022
- Free ride pass to Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America. Redeemable through Sept. 1, 2021.
- Free admission ticket to Valleyfair.
- Free adult admission ticket to Minnesota Zoo. Redeemable through Sept. 8.
- Free ticket to Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, valid through July 1, 2023.
Once Minnesotans receive the vaccine, they're asked to verify it and indicate their preferred reward at mn.gov/covid19/summer. Information on how to receive the reward will be provided.
As of Thursday, about 57.7% of the state's 16-and-older population was completely vaccinated. About 63.9% of the same population had at least one shot.
In south-central Minnesota, 52.4% of the 16-and-older population was completely vaccinated. About 57.1% have at least one shot, according to vaccine data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
With the slowed vaccination pace, South Central Health Care Coalition Coordinator Eric Weller said he'll be interested to see whether the new incentives make a difference.
"We've gotten to the saturation point now," he said. "The people who want to get vaccinated have been vaccinated, and we're doing small clinics trying to find people who're maybe in special groups or under the radar."
Two age ranges he could see coming in for vaccines in the summer are people between 12-15 and 12-18 once school ends. Some parents might've been waiting for graduations, proms and spring sports to end before getting their children vaccinated.
"We know it'll be incremental going forward," Weller said. "Hopefully we get a surge from the 12- to 15-year-olds, and there's some thought about before school starts doing clinics in August."
August would be around when many parents need to get their children vaccinated against other illnesses. School districts require students to be up to date on a range of other vaccines.
Among the south-central region's 12-and-older population, about 49.4% of residents are completely vaccinated. About 54.7% of residents 12 and older have at least one dose.
The state health department's mobile vaccine bus could be another strategy to reach interested residents who haven't been able to get vaccinated yet. Plans are in the works to have the bus visit Watonwan County in June, Weller said.
Watonwan County has about 51.5% of residents 16 and older completely vaccinated, while about 56.8% have at least one dose. Both percentages are just below the overall progress in south-central Minnesota.
Any incremental upticks will be good at this point, Weller said.
"Anything will help," he said. "Even if we do 10 or 15 in a group, that's 10 or 15 more."
