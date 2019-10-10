NORTH MANKATO — Emergency crews are working to repair a gas leak that happened Thursday morning on Lookout Drive in North Mankato.
The leak is between Commerce Drive and Lee Boulevard, and all lanes on Lookout Drive are closed, according to a release from the city of North Mankato.
Barricades and street department personnel are blocking side intersections as the city asks drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.
Fire Chief Rich Inman said the leak occurred as Michels construction crews were installing a new natural gas line near Restless Court.
“They were doing directional boring and when pulling a new line in they caught the existing line and caused a breach in that existing line,” he said.
The new lines were being installed to expand natural gas capacity to the Northridge area in North Mankato. CenterPoint Energy and emergency crews are monitoring gas levels while the utility handles the leak.
CenterPoint spokesperson Ross Corson said crews are building a bypass around the leak, which allows natural gas service to be maintained through the repairs.
“The advantage of doing the bypass is you can continue the gas flow while you replace the pipe,” he said.
Because the line didn’t need to be cut off, crew won’t need to go into homes to restore service once repairs are done. Instead, CenterPoint will continue to monitor gas levels in the immediate vicinity, Corson said.
