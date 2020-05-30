MANKATO — Mankato's T-Mobile and Target stores had boarded up windows Saturday morning after a group of vandals shattered glass doors.
A Facebook Live video posted by Stephan Johnson showed the group, which had earlier been demonstrating in downtown Mankato, attempting to break into Target before scattering once police arrived. Some protesters attempted to stop others from damaging the store.
Footage shows a smaller group then made its way over to T-Mobile where they broke in and made off with items.
Store owner Teri Chandler said she hopes to reinstall the glass and open again Sunday. The store secured most inventory in anticipation of potential overnight trouble, so the people who broke in took accessories.
Chandler watched security footage from home once the store's alarm went off. Police later boarded up the storefront.
"It's sad it's coming to this," Chandler said of the break-in. "We're fortunate no one was hurt."
She thanked community members for coming early to help clean up glass and remove door panels. While Target had a crew working on its front doors Saturday, the store was still open.
The group shut down roads and the Veterans Memorial Bridge earlier in the evening. They marched up Madison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
The group was much smaller than the 500 or so peaceful protesters who marched in the afternoon and evening. The larger group gathered to call for justice for George Floyd, the man who died in police custody earlier this week in Minneapolis. The officer caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck has since been charged with murder and manslaughter.
Protesting and rioting has occurred nightly in the Twin Cities since Floyd's death.
Earlier in Mankato on Friday, organizers at Washington Park reminded the group to remain peaceful, and some protesters continued to push that message to no avail as the night went on.
This story will be updated.
