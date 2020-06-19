MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety received another report of a confrontation over face masks at Menards.
No action will be taken over the Tuesday disturbance, which was verbal only.
A woman reported Wednesday she was in a checkout line Tuesday morning and exchanged words with a customer who was not wearing a face covering correctly, according to a police report. The woman told The Free Press the man was wearing the covering around his neck.
A man who was with the unmasked man reportedly threatened the woman, saying something to the effect of "I want to beat you until you're dead."
The woman decided she did not want to pursue any legal action. She told The Free Press she is afraid of retribution if the man who threatened her learns of her identity.
Last month a customer allegedly slapped a Menards employee who asked her to leave because she was not wearing a mask as required by store policy. The customer was charged with misdemeanor assault.
