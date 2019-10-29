NEW ULM — A New Ulm teen died when he was pinned under a pickup that rolled on a gravel road on the northwest edge of New Ulm Monday afternoon.
Jackson Bieraugel, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, the New Ulm Police Department said.
Bieraugel was riding in the bed of the 1995 Chevrolet S-10 that Broden Johnson, 16, of New Ulm, was driving east on Airport Road. The vehicle was at the intersection with Highland Avenue at about 3 p.m. when Johnson lost control of the pickup and it rolled, police said.
Johnson and passenger Kevin Vo, 16, of New Ulm, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
New Ulm Police and the State Patrol have not concluded their investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.