WATERVILLE — Nine area fire departments responded to downtown Waterville early Saturday as howling winds fueled a major blaze that destroyed a Main Street bar and restaurant.
Although no injuries were reported, the fire gutted the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill at 256 E. Main St., roasted a nearby pickup truck and the siding of an adjacent business, and was so intense that the city’s water tower was nearly emptied.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason stated that the fire was reported at 3:07 a.m. Saturday. The Waterville Fire Department responded and sought assistance from departments in every direction — a combined force that eventually included Elysian, Madison Lake, Morristown, Waseca, Janesville, Faribault, Le Center, Kilkenny and New Richland.
Their efforts contained the fire, Mason said, and there were no reports of injury. The sheriff’s office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Waterville Police Department are working to determine the cause.
A Facebook post by the Waterville Chamber of Commerce called it a “devastating fire” that forced firefighters to draw water from the western bay of Sakatah Lake, which is about a block north of Main Street.
“Residents were evacuated from surrounding apartments,” the Chamber reported. “Water had to be pumped from the bay because the water tower became depleted.”
The blaze hit at the end of a day that brought strong winds to the region. At the time the fire was reported, winds in the Waterville area were blowing from the northwest at 24 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire was initially spotted by a Waterville police officer, said Ronald Haslip, who lives behind his hardware store across Main Street from the bar and restaurant and heard the officer reporting the fire on the police scanner.
“I quick dressed and ran over and ran to the back of Funky Munky and was hoping it was small enough to put out,” said Haslip, who’s less than a week from retiring after four decades operating Ron’s Hardware Hank.
But the flames, which seemed to have started near the floor of the bar, were rapidly rising and soon ignited the rubber roofing of the building, energized by the strong wind.
“The wind was just howling and the smoke was just drastic,” he said, adding that it forced both himself and the police officer to retreat as they awaited the fire crews.
Fortunately, the northwest wind pushed the most intense heat from the fire toward Third Street and toward a small parking lot behind the bar rather than the adjacent businesses to the west.
“If it had been blowing to the west, we would have lost more businesses — no doubt,” Haslip said.
Even with the wind blowing away from the NAPA auto parts store next door, the heat of the fire melted the building’s siding. A pickup truck in the back parking lot also appeared to be a total loss from the intense temperatures and the dousing it received as fire crews poured water onto the building.
People were advised that downtown businesses might continue to be disrupted throughout Saturday.
“Many are dealing with smoke damage and streets may remain closed for clean-up work,” the Chamber advised. “... Please pray for everyone affected and the first responders.”
There were reports of residents dropping off donuts for firefighters and diverting chili from a postponed chili feed to the crews.
Comments on the Chamber’s Facebook page reflected sadness along with relief that the fire didn’t spread.
“Heartbreaking!” one person wrote. “Thank the lord for the bay being near.”
Le Sueur County tax records show the building where The Funky Munky was located to be owned by Kgn Real Estate Inc. of Edina, with the market value of the building assessed at $153,000.
Haslip said the structure has been home to numerous businesses. It was a Woolworth’s many decades ago and was later a VFW and Bullheads Bar. The operators of the Funky Munky were fairly new, but Haslip said he was feeling optimistic about the success of their venture with the resort community’s busy season approaching.
“They reopened the business a few months back and it was starting to grow in popularity,” he said. “If the place hadn’t burnt, I think they really would have escalated this summer with the campers. ... I think it would have been an asset for the rest of us in town.”
Nearby campgrounds and resorts have helped Waterville maintain a relatively vibrant downtown for a town with a population of under 2,000. Every business helps draw people to the downtown, which helps the other entrepreneurs, according to Haslip, who was worried about the fate of the NAPA store and feeling bad about the Funky Munky.
“It was a town of four bars, and now it’s a town of three,” he said.
