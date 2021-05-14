MANKATO — A semi driver from Florida was injured when he lost control on Highway 169 and crashed onto Riverfront Drive.
Jacques Edouard Clerveaus, 31, of Coral Springs, was northbound on the highway when he lost control just before 6 a.m., the State Patrol said. The semi went off the highway at the Riverfront Drive exit ramp and came to a stop on Riverfront Drive.
Clerveaus was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.
Riverfront in front of YMCA was closed for nearly two hours as city and state crews and a towing company worked to remove the semi and clean up debris, including tree branches and a portion of chain-link fence alongside the exit ramp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.