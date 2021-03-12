NORTH MANKATO — A Faribault man is dead after he drove off Highway 169, rolled his Cadillac and struck a hotel building.
Brandon Paul Kath, 31, died in a crash early Friday morning outside the Norwood Inn and Suites near Highway 169 and Webster Avenue.
Kath's Cadillac Escalade was northbound on Highway 169 around 5:40 a.m. when it went off the highway and struck an unoccupied vehicle in the hotel parking lot, according to the State Patrol. The Escalade then rolled and hit the hotel.
Kath died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
It's not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol report.
Kath is the second motorist killed in a crash on Highway 169 near Webster Avenue this week.
Kent Ernest Johnston, 48, of North Mankato, died Tuesday afternoon after loosing control of his motorcycle. Investigators Officers suspect speed and alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
