NORTH MANKATO — The name of the 9-year-old boy who drowned Saturday at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility was released Sunday by the city of North Mankato.
Abdirahman Abdullahi, of North Mankato, was found unresponsive in about 4.5 feet of water at about 6:19 p.m., said a news release from the city. Lifeguards reportedly removed him from the water and began CPR before emergency crews arrived.
Abdullahi was pronounced dead after being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
About 600 guests were at the swim facility at the time along with 18 lifeguards and six other staff, said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein in a statement.
“We are devastated by this accident and send our thoughts and prayers to the young man’s family,” he stated.
A vigil planned for outside the facility Sunday evening was canceled at the family’s request. Community members are raising money to support the family, with a fundraiser collecting more than $1,800 as of Sunday evening.
“The last thing this family needs is to worry about the memorial expenses or anything else they may need,” wrote the organizer on PayPal. “The family is large and every bit is helpful to ease the burden and allow them to mourn.”
Hot, record-breaking temperatures Saturday drew more than 1,000 people to the swim facility within an hour of it opening at noon. The facility has a 1,200-person capacity.
The city of North Mankato kept the pool closed Sunday so officials could review safety procedures.
“Staff responded immediately and appropriately to the incident, using their training to render aid to the boy and ensure the safety of other guests,” said Katie Heintz, of the city of North Mankato, in a release. “However, out of an abundance of caution we want to complete a review of the incident before reopening the facility.”
Counselors were reportedly made available to staff members Sunday and will continue to be available over the coming days.
It’s unclear if the pool will be open Monday, with the city saying it would post reopening information on its website and social media. Saturday was the swim facility’s opening day for summer hours.
There was an outpouring of support and condolences for the boy’s family on social media after news broke about the tragedy. Some commenters also shared how they were at the pool at the time of the incident, describing it as “horrifying.”
The drowning occurred about 40 minutes before the swim facility was set to close for the evening. Guests cleared out early once a lifeguard pulled the boy from the water and began resuscitation efforts.
The incident remains under investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy.
For more information on the fundraiser supporting the family, visit paypal.me/pools/c/8A5KT4aEwI.
