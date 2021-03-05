WASECA — An electrical problem probably caused a fire that destroyed a barn north of Waseca Tuesday, Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee said Friday, after meeting with a state fire marshal.
An unspecified number of goats and a pig perished in the fire, but the horses and cattle housed in the barn survived, Forshee said.
No firefighters were injured.
Firefighters responded to a call reported shortly before 5 a.m. to the Roger Cole farm near Highway 13 and 403rd Ave. They were on the scene for about two hours Tuesday morning and returned later in the day to put out hot spots.
