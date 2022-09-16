MAPLETON — A 59-year-old Elysian woman died in a utility terrain vehicle crash Thursday night between Mapleton and Wells.
Susan Marie Quiram's body was found under the vehicle, a press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Deputies responded at about 11:40 p.m. to a report of a woman trapped under a UTV near the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 7 and 105th Street. Mapleton police, who were the first to arrive, found Quiram.
A 51-year-old Mapleton man at the scene had been driving the UTV when it went off a deep washout, causing it to roll, the Sheriff's Office stated. Quiram, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the UTV. The vehicle then landed on her.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Lance Leiferman was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide and remains in the Blue Earth County Jail pending review by the County Attorney’s Office.
