Jesse Rowland

Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, is a court committed patient at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center and was on a supervised group community outing at the mall when last seen around 2 p.m. People are asked to call 911 if they see him.

MANKATO — The patient who escaped a group outing Thursday in Mankato was back in custody this morning and will be returned to the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.

Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, is a court committed patient in St. Peter and was on a supervised outing at River Hills Mall when he left around 2 p.m. Rowland walked off from the group and staff, said Justin Neumann, a commander with the Mankato Department of Public Safety, during a media briefing Friday.

Police asked for help in locating him late Thursday, issuing a news release describing Rowland as "mentally ill and dangerous." People who saw him were advised to call 911 rather than approach him. 

Blue Earth County dispatch received a tip from someone who saw Rowland at a gas station in Madison Lake, leading sheriff's deputies to find him near Bray Park around 6:50 a.m. today, Neumann said.

A release from the Mankato Department of Public Safety thanked the community for tips on the case. 

Rowland faces a potential felony for escape from custody.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
1
1
1
4

Tags

Trending Video