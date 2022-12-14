MANKATO — The local region dodged the snow and ice seen elsewhere in the state, but up to a half-foot of snow is expected by Saturday, and the first real arctic blast settles in early next week and likely stays for the Christmas weekend.
"The Mankato area will continue to escape the worst of it through Thursday afternoon and then we'll see the system pivot around," said meteorologist Brent Hewitt of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
He said the region will get 2-6 inches of snow by Saturday morning.
"So you'll definitely brighten the landscape."
Winds with gusts of 20 mph or more will be around late Thursday and into Friday morning, bringing the potential for blowing and drifting snow before tapering off.
Hewitt said that after the snow front moves through Thursday afternoon, Friday and into Saturday morning, then no precipitation is expected well into next week.
But early next week will usher in a bitterly cold stretch bringing the first below-zero temps of the season. "So enjoy the nice temperatures now."
Hewitt said Monday through next Thursday will bring high temperatures of only the single digits. "The lows will be around zero or even 10 below. So whatever snow falls will be sticking around."
While forecasts beyond several days are less reliable, the longer-range forecast for Mankato doesn't show hope of a warming spell.
The forecast for the Christmas weekend and Christmas Day shows high temperatures barely getting above zero.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there will likely be a colder-than-average winter across the Upper Midwest thanks to a third straight La Niña event.
"It's a weakening La Niña, but we will probably see colder-than-normal temperatures and probably near or just-above normal precipitation," Hewitt said.
He said the first half of December has been about a half-degree below the average in the Twin Cities metro.
"It's going to be winter in Minnesota," Hewitt said.
While southern Minnesota will see some snow and gusty winds, it is the northern part of the state that is facing the worst.
Forecasts are for a major blizzard to descend on Duluth and northeastern Minnesota through Thursday, with the entire North Shore bracing for 2 feet of snow.
The blizzard warning in the Duluth area is in effect until Thursday night, bringing heavy snow, some sleet and strong winds from the east.
The Duluth News Tribune reported more than 10 inches of snow fell in Duluth by noon Wednesday with another round of snow moving in Wednesday night.
The Twin Cities area had some snow early Wednesday morning, but roads were mostly wet Wednesday as temperatures climbed above freezing.
The metro is also expected to get up to 6 inches of snow by Saturday morning.
