MANKATO — A 59-year-old father died after reportedly getting stabbed by his son Wednesday in rural Mankato.
Steven Earle died during surgery at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
His son, Travis Earle, 24, is in the county jail, with authorities requesting he be charged with second-degree intentional murder.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife at 1:02 p.m. at 208 Eleanor St. in South Bend Township. While on the phone with the 911 caller, the dispatcher could hear an apparent struggle, a press release from the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived at the residence, Travis Earle met them outside and acknowledged he had stabbed his father during the altercation.
Deputies found Steven Earle inside the residence and critically injured. He was transported to a local hospital, the press release said.
The investigation is ongoing and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local authorities. More details will be available following a press briefing scheduled for Friday morning.
A search of court records found no previous convictions for Travis Earle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.