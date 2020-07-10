MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had fewer new COVID-19 cases this week compared to the week before, although nearly all area counties had less testing during roughly the same time period.
The nine-county region had 243 new cases confirmed between July 4-10, compared to 276 the week before. Only Watonwan County had more completed tests than the week before.
While Blue Earth County's new cases dropped from 131 to 102 from week to week, Minnesota Department of Health data show the rate of positive tests slightly rose from July 1-8.
The rate indicates new cases dropped in the county because there was less testing. State health officials said this week that outbreaks in other states could lead to testing delays.
Le Sueur, Watonwan and Brown were the area counties where cases rose from last week to this week. Watonwan's rise from 27 new cases last week to 30 this week came during a time when testing significantly ramped up, leading to a big drop in its positive test rate.
Waseca and Martin counties' new cases remained level this week, while Nicollet, Faribault and Sibley counties joined Blue Earth County in having fewer new cases.
For daily case increases, all nine area counties had newly confirmed positives Friday. The virus continues to circulate in communities across the region, leading county health officials to reiterate the importance of social distancing, mask-wearing and isolating when sick.
The full list of new cases confirmed in area counties Friday includes:
- Blue Earth — Eight
- Brown — Five
- Nicollet — Four
- Watonwan — Three
- Waseca — Two
- Le Sueur — Two
- Faribault — One
- Sibley — One
- Martin — One
From a statewide perspective, Minnesota health officials on Friday reported a mix of hopeful and concerning data on COVID-19: Even as new deaths hold steady in single digits and the total number of current hospitalizations dips to near mid-April levels, the daily count of new cases continues to jump — with the Twin Cities suburbs leading the climb.
The health department said five more Minnesotans had died from the disease, putting the toll at 1,495 since the pandemic began. The number of people currently hospitalized (224) fell significantly from Thursday even as those needing intensive care (124) inched up.
Minnesota now has nearly 1,500 more active COVID-19 cases than it did in mid-June. Yet the share of active hospitalizations — a closely watched metric as officials try to manage the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the health care system — has never been lower.
The daily count of confirmed cases, however, is on the upswing with 609 new cases recorded Thursday.
The most dramatic recent increases are coming in the suburban counties around the Twin Cities — Dakota, Washington, Anoka, Scott and Carver. For the first time, they now have about as many new cases per capita as Hennepin and Ramsey counties.
In mid-June, the five suburban counties were averaging about 70 new cases per day. Over the past week, they’ve averaged 132 new cases per day, a nearly 90% increase.
Hennepin and Ramsey counties have also seen an increase in cases, to an average over the past week of 193 new cases in a larger population. But that’s a smaller increase of around 60% from the central counties’ rate in mid-June.
Asked on Friday about the growing presence of COVID-19 cases in the suburbs, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said that while officials are seeing increases tied to bars and restaurants reopening and to house party activity in places like Edina, there was no single “hot spot answer” explaining the suburban surge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.