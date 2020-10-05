MANKATO — A deck fire spread to the upper part of a house on North Fifth Street near Madison Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called to a house at 1016 N. Fifth St. and upon arrival faced flames on the second story. Occupants had escaped safely.
The fire started on a deck and burned through a door going out to steps from the second floor. Firefighters put the fire out by about 10 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a city news release. Damage is estimated at $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.