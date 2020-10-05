Mankato house fire

Firefighters enter the upstairs apartment of a home on North Fifth St. after putting out a fire Monday morning.

 Pat Christman

MANKATO — A deck fire spread to the upper part of a house on North Fifth Street near Madison Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called to a house at 1016 N. Fifth St. and upon arrival faced flames on the second story. Occupants had escaped safely.

The fire started on a deck and burned through a door going out to steps from the second floor. Firefighters put the fire out by about 10 a.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a city news release. Damage is estimated at $15,000. 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you