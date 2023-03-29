ST. PETER — A fire destroyed a home atop the bluff along Highway 169 about 4 miles north of St. Peter Wednesday afternoon.
The family living there was not at home at the time and no one else was injured.
"It was called in at 12:30 p.m. By the time we got there, it was fully engulfed," said St. Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulman.
There is a long driveway going up the hill, with a home at the bottom along Highway 169, another half way up, and the home at the top that was destroyed. Ulman said the gravel driveway was rutted, narrow and muddy making it tough for crews to get up.
"We had a truck on the bottom, one half-way up and one three-quarters of the way up and we relayed water up."
The home is at 37500 State Highway 169.
Fire departments from St. Peter, Kasota, Le Sueur and Henderson brought water to the scene. Crews cleared the site at about 4 p.m.
Ulman said the state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.