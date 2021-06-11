NEW ULM — A house outside of New Ulm was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.
A fire in a garage attached to a house was reported at 12:50 a.m. at 40391 551st Ave. in rural Nicollet County. All occupants of the house escaped.
When firefighters arrived the attached garage and the house were engulfed in flames, according to a Nicollet County Sheriff's Office news release.
Firefighters from Courtland, New Ulm, Lafayette and North Mankato extinguished the blaze.
The home is located 3 miles east of Klossner on Nicollet County Road 5 (The Fort Road).
