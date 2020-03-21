The Minnesota Department of Health reported its first COVID-19 death Saturday morning as confirmed cases increased by 23 statewide and by two in south-central Minnesota.
The death occurred Thursday and involved a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The person had been in contact with an earlier confirmed case, according to state health officials.
“Gwen and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the death underscores the importance of protecting the most vulnerable Minnesotans during the outbreak.
“We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and countries, but this Minnesota death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak,” Malcolm said.
She emphasized the need to slow the spread of the virus to protect those at higher risk of severe illness or death, particularly those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions.
The number of confirmed cases statewide rose to 138 in the latest Department of Health update, released at 11 a.m. Saturday. There were 115 confirmed cases Friday, 89 on Thursday. Due to testing shortages, the actual number of cases in Minnesota is certainly higher, according to health officials.
The department is now reporting 11 cases in south-central Minnesota, up from nine on Friday. The number in Martin County, the hardest hit among the counties adjacent to Blue Earth County, rose from four to five. Blue Earth County cases are now at three with one additional case reported Saturday.
Nicollet County also reported an increase in cases from two to three late Saturday morning.
"The case is a 26-year-old who was exposed to an individual who previously tested positive for COVID-19," said Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg. "This individual is at home and has been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. MDH is working with the infected person to identify and contact all potentially exposed individuals."
Although the case was not included in the updated list of COVID-19 cases by county, Nicollet County received word of the case from the state health department, Sassenberg said.
Noting that the new case involved exposure to someone who had previously been confirmed to have the virus, Sassenberg said it reinforces the importance of area residents taking protective measures like staying home and avoiding social gatherings.
"The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system," she said. "It’s important for all of us to do our part to protect the people in our lives who are at higher risk for serious illness."
Strategies for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and other information about the disease can be found at
www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus. A Minnesota Department of Health hotline for the public is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 651-201-3920.
Since the outbreak started in December, more than 284,000 cases and 11,800 deaths have been reported worldwide. The U.S. reported 19,624 cases and 260 deaths as of Saturday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.