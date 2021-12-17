MANKATO — Five more area deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday and December is on track to be one of the deadliest so far in the pandemic in south-central Minnesota.
The local deaths occurred in four counties: Two Brown County residents in their late 70s, a Martin County resident in their late 90s, a Le Sueur County resident in their late 80s and a Faribault County resident in their late 60s.
They were among 54 deaths reported across the state Friday, raising the state death toll to 10,111.
The number of deaths in the nine-county Free Press coverage area now stands at 399. There have been 37 local deaths so far in December, placing it as the fifth deadliest month since the pandemic began. The most fatal month was last December with 58 deaths.
Faribault County has been the hardest hit by coronavirus deaths proportionately, with 37 deaths making the highest local death rate of 27 per 10,000 residents.
The mounting deaths come as regional case counts appear to be on the decline from their recent peak.
There were 855 new confirmed cases in the area this week. That's down from 1,300 over the prior week.
Waseca County saw the biggest drop in new cases of 50% after a spike largely fueled by another outbreak.
There were 123 confirmed cases reported on Friday, down from over 200 last Friday and nearly 300 the Friday before that.
Four of five days this week case counts were lower than the same day the prior week or weeks.
Cases confirmed Friday by county were:
Blue Earth County: 26
Martin County: 21
Le Sueur County: 18
Faribault County: 13
Brown County: 12
Watonwan County: 10
Waseca County: 9
Sibley County: 9
Nicollet County: 5
Cases also were down at area schools. The Mankato Area School District reported 72 new cases among its students and staff between Dec. 10 and 17. That's 21 fewer than the week before.
Of the new cases, 32 were at elementary schools or early childhood programs, 11 were at middle schools, 28 at high schools and one in an another district program.
The district now has had 461 cases since the start of the school year, over half of which have been in early childhood and elementary programs.
St. Peter Public Schools reported one staff member and 15 students with active cases as of Wednesday. There were another 36 students on quarantine.
