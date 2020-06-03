MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The new cases included three in Blue Earth County, two in Le Sueur County and one each in Waseca, Brown and Watonwan counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region has had 572 cases and 18 deaths linked to the illness since the pandemic began.
Of Blue Earth County's 148 cases, the most common demographic is people between 20-29 years old. The median age for cases is 32 years old, while the 11 people hospitalized with the illness ranged in age between 62 and 91 years old.
The health department reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll is now 1,086 over the last 10 weeks.
Most of the state's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. Minnesota's handling of COVID-19 cases in the facilities has been scrutinized in recent weeks, but new data from the federal government show the state's cases and deaths in facilities are well below the national average.
Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirms that Minnesota is using a broad definition of long-term care, including foster care and hospice. That’s creating some confusion as people try to compare Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths to other states.
Most states are only reporting the deaths of people in nursing home facilities as congregate care deaths.
State legislators have criticized public health officials for what appears to be a high number of long-term care deaths relative to other states. Minnesota has reported about 80 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with these facilities.
But it’s a statistical anomaly — the state’s more expansive definition has actually skewed that statistic, said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
"The narrative that's emerged is not accurate. That's not to say there aren't real important issues about are we doing as well as we can, and how we can do better,” she said during a recent state legislative hearing.
The national average of nursing home deaths is 27 per 1,000 residents, while Minnesota's is 12 deaths per 1,000, according to the data.
Minnesota’s nursing home resident cases are also below the national average.
State Sen. Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Marys Point, has also demanded answers from the state on why people who have coronavirus are being allowed back to their long-term care facilities.
Most of the spread, however, has occurred when staff brings the virus to these facilities, not from residents, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.