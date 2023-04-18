MANKATO — A fleeing suspect who fired at an officer ran into an apartment building in the Hilltop Lane area, spurring a shelter in place order for the area that lasted from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday police said they were continuing to negotiate with the person.
The shelter in place was lifted early Wednesday, but police urged people to stay away from the immediate area until the case is resolved.
The suspect police were pursuing is related to the ongoing investigation into the welfare of a missing father and 2-year-old child.
Mankato police said that at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive, officers attempted to apprehend a suspect related to the investigation.
The suspect fled on foot, and during the pursuit, fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer. The officer was not injured. The suspect then ran into a nearby apartment building.
Early this month police began seeking information on 2-year-old Koran Kory Brown, of Mankato, and his father, 29-year-old Walter Brown.
Walter Brown left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with Koran Brown after an altercation with the child’s mother on or about March 23.
Walter Brown’s last known communication was with an acquaintance March 24.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police asked residents in the area of Hilltop Lane Apartments to shelter in place.
Police blocked off the road going into Hilltop Lane Apartments and the surrounding area about two blocks east toward East High School. Access to the apartments also was blocked.
Mankato police, Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies and dozens of other law enforcement were on the scene along with a drone and a SWAT team with an armored truck.
All events at Mankato East High School were canceled Tuesday evening.
